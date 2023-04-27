JACQUES TALK: Malik Nabers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Expectations are high for LSU football next season and a big part of that is junior wide receiver Malik Nabers.

He was the Tigers’ leading receiver last year, making 72 catches for 1,017 yards and three touchdowns.

He finished LSU’s 10-4 campaign with a bang, as he was named the MVP of the Tigers’ 63-7 thrashing of Purdue in The Citrus Bowl.

Nabers had nine grabs for 163 yards and a touchdown against the Boilermakers, while also going 2-2 passing for 50 yards on a pair of trick plays.

