Free community baby shower to help expectant mothers

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s help available for pregnant women and new mothers in the Captial Area.

A free community baby shower will be held Thursday, April 27 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

It’s happening at the YMCA located at 7717 Howell Blvd.

Free health checks that include HIV/STI screenings, safe sleep education, health food demonstrations, and more will be available.

The Community Baby Sprinkle will provide free support and resources to pregnant and new moms with babies up to 2 years old. The event is an Aetna Better Health Louisiana initiative, in partnership with Southeast Community Health Systems.

Lunch will be provided, according to organizers.

