CRIME STOPPERS: BRPD searching for man wanted for stalking

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department is asking for the public’s help in searching for a man wanted for stalking.

BRPD states they are searching for Tauron Tate, 29, who investigators believe is repeatedly calling and harassing a female acquaintance and threatening bodily harm.

Officials state that Tate had allegedly called and texted the female over 300 times in one day.

If you have information on the location of the above wanted fugitive contact Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP (7867).

