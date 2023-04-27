Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Cow escapes, roams nearby neighborhood during senior prank

FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.
FILE - Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.(U.S. Department of Agriculture / Flickr)
By Debra Worley
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 1:58 PM CDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NILES, Ill. (Gray News) – A cow escaped early Thursday morning as several students were trying to pull a senior prank at their school in Illinois.

According to the Niles Police Department, several students from Northridge Preparatory School were attempting to bring live animals into the school around 3 a.m.

Police said a cow escaped from the students and went to a neighborhood nearby.

Several law enforcement agencies worked with a representative from Wagner Farms to secure the cow.

No other information was provided.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
South Sherwood Forest Boulevard
Police identify pair found shot to death in apartment as mother, son

Latest News

This combination photo shows, from left, Dylan Arrington, Casey Grayson, Corey Harrison and...
Escaped Mississippi detainee captured in Texas; 2 more remain on the run
Gerald McDowell
Police arrest man accused of shooting younger sisters, killing 1, during argument at family gathering
Making his major league debut, Pittsburgh Pirates' Drew Maggi (39) runs to first base during...
‘This is it’: After 13 years in the minors, Pirates’ Drew Maggi makes MLB debut
Zooey Zephyr speaks on the House floor for the first time in a week during a session at the...
Montana lawmaker silenced but not silent, vows to fight on
FILE - This 1955 file photo shows Carolyn Bryant, was later remarried and named Carolyn Bryant...
Carolyn Bryant Donham, woman at center of Emmett Till death, dies