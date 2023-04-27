Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Council defers Fair Chance ordinance again to help people with criminal backgrounds; Banks blames Parish Attorney’s Office

The Fair Chance ordinance should be up for a vote in two weeks.
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 27, 2023 at 4:56 AM CDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council discussed the Fair Chance ordinance at their meeting Wednesday, April 26.

The ordinance would expand an existing Louisiana law to cover city-parish contracting jobs.

RELATED STORY
Metro Council to consider expanding law to give formerly incarcerated people more job opportunities

Dozens of people packed the council chamber in support of this ordinance by Councilwoman Chauna Banks. She says she’s been working on this measure for about a year now.

The proposal would limit the consideration of an applicant’s criminal history if they are applying for a contract or a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city-parish.

The item was ultimately deferred once again.

That prompted Councilwoman Banks to put the blame on the Parish Attorney’s Office, for not being prepared to answer questions about this issue.

“The frustration is basically that you know, we have the person that I’m supposed to go to to make sure these things happen in good faith. And then right at the end, they are the worst enemy,” said Banks, councilwoman for District 2.

The Fair Chance ordinance should be up for a vote in two weeks.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
Police arrest 3 teens for allegedly killing pregnant woman in Baton Rouge

Latest News

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Thursday, April 27
Morning storms give way to a quieter afternoon
YOUR HEALTH: Back on beat; Amulet for AFib
Council defers Fair Chance ordinance again to help people with criminal backgrounds
Improving job opportunities for formerly incarcerated people
Need a job? La. Dept. of Revenue is hiring.