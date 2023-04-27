Council defers Fair Chance ordinance again to help people with criminal backgrounds; Banks blames Parish Attorney’s Office

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Members of the East Baton Rouge Parish Metro Council discussed the Fair Chance ordinance at their meeting Wednesday, April 26.

The ordinance would expand an existing Louisiana law to cover city-parish contracting jobs.

Dozens of people packed the council chamber in support of this ordinance by Councilwoman Chauna Banks. She says she’s been working on this measure for about a year now.

The proposal would limit the consideration of an applicant’s criminal history if they are applying for a contract or a cooperative endeavor agreement with the city-parish.

The item was ultimately deferred once again.

That prompted Councilwoman Banks to put the blame on the Parish Attorney’s Office, for not being prepared to answer questions about this issue.

“The frustration is basically that you know, we have the person that I’m supposed to go to to make sure these things happen in good faith. And then right at the end, they are the worst enemy,” said Banks, councilwoman for District 2.

The Fair Chance ordinance should be up for a vote in two weeks.

