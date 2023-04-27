APSO needs help in identifying 2 men connected to armed robbery off Airline

PRAIRIEVILLE, La. (WAFB) - The Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office is asking for help in identifying two men in connection with an armed robbery at a tobacco shop off Airline Highway in Prairieville.

According to APSO, the robbery occurred around 10 p.m. on Wednesday, April 19.

Officials state that the two suspects fled the scene with an estimated $1500 worth of cash and merchandise in a dark-colored sedan.

Armed robbery (APSO)

Anyone with information that could help in this investigation is urged to call the Ascension Parish Sheriff’s Office anonymously at 225-621-4636 or by texting 847411 to our anonymous tip line from any cellular device or Crime Stoppers at 225-344-STOP (7867).

You must call Capital Region Crime Stoppers to receive a cash reward.

