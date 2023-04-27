2 vehicles upside down after crash; Central road shut down, officials say

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Emergency officials are responding to a crash that has shut down both lanes of a major road in Central.

According to Central Police, a ‘major accident’ involving two vehicles that are upside down has shut down the 21600 block near Copart.

Officials said to avoid the area of Greenwell Springs between Hopper and Old Wax Road.

EMS confirms three patients have been transported to the hospital.

The status of their injuries is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back for more updates.

