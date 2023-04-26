Facebook
Young child found dead in Harahan, sources say

Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.
Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating the death of a child in Harahan on Wed., April 26.(WVUE)
By Ken Daley
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 12:02 PM CDT|Updated: 5 hours ago
HARAHAN, La. (WVUE) - Authorities are investigating the death of a child found in a Harahan neighborhood Wednesday morning (April 26), sources told Fox 8.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office said it was contacted by Harahan Police to assist in a death investigation, but have provided no additional details. But other sources, including one within law enforcement involved in the investigation, told Fox 8 the victim is a child whose body was found in the Imperial Woods subdivision of Harahan.

Police were seen removing evidence from a home on Donelon Drive. The JPSO said the investigation is ongoing and there remains a large police presence in the area of Donelon and Sedgefield drives.

The victim is believed to be a kindergarten student at St. Matthew the Apostle School in River Ridge. An official confirmed the school was canceling classes and closing Thursday and Friday, but would not say why.

A press conference on the case has been called for 5 p.m. by the JPSO.

