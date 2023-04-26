Watching Your Wallet: Rent Burden

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Times are tough when the prices for everything are high but it’s really tough when it’s hard to even afford the basics, like the burden of paying rent.

The cost of putting a roof over your head is very high right now. That’s true for home buyers and home renters.

Earlier this year, Moody Analytics reported that the US is now rent-burdened nationwide for the first time ever. In the agency’s 20 years of tracking the numbers, the national average rent-to-income ratio reached 30 percent for the first time.

You’ve probably heard the money rule of spending no more than 30 percent of your gross income on your housing costs each month. That includes utilities and insurance in addition to your mortgage or rent payment.

This amount for determining what people can comfortably afford was first developed in 1969 by Sen. Edward Brooke (R-MA). Since then, many have debated whether 30 percent is the best number to use because income levels and budgets are different for everyone.

Nevertheless, it still stands as the go-to number many financial advisors recommend. But now, in three states, you’re hard-pressed to find a place that costs less. For people who live in Massachusetts, Florida, and New York, renters are often paying more.

Here’s why: high mortgage rates prevent many people from buying a home right now.

Seeing that many people have no other choice than to rent, landlords are finding renters have very few options for finding alternative housing that may be more affordable.

Therefore, rents have gone up.

If you are renting, you don’t have many options. Moving is expensive; buying a home is expensive, and it costs more now because of interest rates.

So, if you want to buy a house but just can’t afford it, you may want to stay where you are for now. It might be a good time to consider getting a roommate to help share expenses.

