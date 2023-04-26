SU Lab School senior earns $1.2 million in academic, merit scholarships

The following is a news release from Southern University:

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Kelsie Tillage, a senior at Southern University Laboratory School, has accomplished an outstanding achievement by earning $1.2 million in academic and merit scholarships for college. Tillage has been accepted into top universities such as Tufts, Spelman, UNC, Wesleyan, Howard, Southern, Rhodes, and more. She will be attending college this fall with the class of 2027.

Tillage’s journey toward earning these merit scholarships has been dynamic. “I submitted applications to over twenty academic institutions, resulting in a combination of acceptances, waitlist placements, and rejections.” Tillage reflects, “However, this experience has been instrumental in my personal development and growth.”

In addition to maintaining a 4.25 grade point average while dually enrolled at Southern University, Tillage has accumulated 30 college credit hours. She is also in Honors and Advanced Placement courses, a published author with her anthology series – “Unpopular Opinions,” and was a Regional Teen Officer for Jack and Jill of America, Incorporated, Regional Zone 8 Student of the Year, Second Place Regional Scholastic Achievement Award, and Young Heroes Award.

Tillage was also awarded the Gold Medal Congressional Award in 2022, the highest honor a youth civilian can achieve through the US Senate and House of Representatives. She was among the few high schoolers to achieve this award in Louisiana since its inception in 1979.

Tillage is involved in several volunteering ventures such as tutoring, reading, and creating book logs for children, providing digital content for non-profit organizations, and spearheaded the Queen’s Book Drive from her literacy platform, with over 1700 books donated and counting. She has participated in Varsity and Club Volleyball, Youth & Government, SULS Student Government Association, serving as Secretary, Vice President, Parliamentarian, and the Centennial Queen. She completed Level 3 Photography in Futures Fund.

Tillage’s additional accolades include being a Duke Tip Scholar, a John Hopkins CTY Scholar, a Jacqueline Moore Bowles Leadership Award recipient, and a panelist speaker. She is also a national Student Advisory Board Member at Teen Ink Magazine.

Tillage’s remarkable achievements showcase her passion for academic excellence, leadership, and community service.

