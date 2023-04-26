SMART LIVING: Top health myths you need to know

ORLANDO, Fla. (IVANHOE NEWSWIRE) - The internet can provide useful health information but can also spread common health rumors.

There are more than 70 thousand health-related searches on Google every minute. That adds up to one billion people searching for some type of health information every single day.

Many people ask the internet whether someone can get a sexually transmitted disease from a toilet. Experts said it’s incredibly rare to catch a sexually transmitted infection this way.

Another common myth is that cracking your knuckles causes arthritis. However, there’s no research to prove this link is true.

What about eggs? Are they good or bad for you? The truth is that eggs contain protein, essential fatty acids, vitamins, minerals, and antioxidants.

Some people ask whether deodorant can cause breast cancer. According to the National Cancer Institute, there’s no evidence linking deodorant or antiperspirant to breast cancer.

Also, many people ask whether sugar makes kids hyper. While sugar isn’t good for children, research shows it won’t cause them to act out.

You’ve probably also heard that using expired medications is unsafe. However, this is also a myth.

While drug manufacturers are required by law to stamp expiration dates on medicine bottles, the actual shelf life could be much longer. A large study conducted by the FDA found 90% of more than 100 drugs were perfectly good to use 15 years after the expiration date. There are exceptions like using insulin and antibiotics. It is always a good idea to talk to your doctor or pharmacist first.

