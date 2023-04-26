Public invited to discussions about WBR 10-year master plan update

WEST BATON ROUGE PARISH, La. (WAFB) - The West Baton Rouge Parish Government is working on its 10-year, major master plan update.

Master plans are used by communities to regulate long-term growth and development patterns, including infrastructure outlay.

The community is invited to come out to the Addis Community Center from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 26. Several topics will be up for discussion, including transportation.

“It is something that we talked about in 2011, but there’s a lot of projects going on right now, there’s a lot of money coming from the federal government with the infrastructure bill, so you’ll see a lot of construction going on,” said Kevin Durbin, West Baton Rouge director of public works. “But we know as we build more lanes, it tends to attract more developments.”

Folks on the west side continue to voice their concerns about getting across the bridge due to the I-10 widening and intercoastal bridge project. The master plan is a year-long process, and consultants have already met with local elected officials.

“The parish council has been proactive in adopting some drainage design requirements, so now every commercial and industrial development if it’s going to have a certain percent impervious surface, they have to turn their drainage calculations in for review,” said Durbin. “And they’re required to have detention and retention. We’ve seen an increase in the amount of drainage problems here on the west side, but we’re trying to keep those under control as much as possible.”

Durbin said one thing they haven’t dealt with so much in the last 20 years is emergency preparedness and emergency response. They want to make sure that that is a part of this component as well in addition to crime prevention.

The meeting is not going to be streamed online, but there will be more meetings to come this year. The meeting list is divided based on which side of I-10 you live on. South-end conversations are happening on April 26. North-end discussions are happening on May 17.

