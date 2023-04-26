Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Person shot on Monarch Avenue Tuesday night

(WAFB)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 10:21 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the 5000 block of Monarch Avenue in Baton Rouge Monday night, April 25.

It happened sometime around 10 p.m.

First responders say the victim was in critical condition but they are stable.

No word yet from police on what happened.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

Inspiration Center.
Officials hopeful future ‘Inspiration Center’ will help curb youth crime in Baton Rouge
Our Lady of the Lake.
Baton Rouge home for HIV/AIDS patients to soon close their doors; residents frustrated
Baton Rouge home for HIV/AIDS patients to soon close their doors; residents frustrated
Baton Rouge home for HIV/AIDS patients to soon close their doors; residents frustrated
Officials hopeful future 'Inspiration Center' will help curb youth crime in Baton Rouge
Officials hopeful future 'Inspiration Center' will help curb youth crime in Baton Rouge