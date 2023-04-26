Person shot on Monarch Avenue Tuesday night

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - One person was shot in the 5000 block of Monarch Avenue in Baton Rouge Monday night, April 25.

It happened sometime around 10 p.m.

First responders say the victim was in critical condition but they are stable.

No word yet from police on what happened.

Call Crime Stoppers at 344-STOP if you have any information.

