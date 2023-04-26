Facebook
Person possibly connected with vehicle burglary, police say

Person possibly connected with vehicle burglary, police say
Person possibly connected with vehicle burglary, police say(Capital Region Crime Stoppers)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 5:12 AM CDT|Updated: 41 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Detectives with the Baton Rouge Police Department are investigating a vehicle burglary that happened on Saturday, April 1.

According to investigators, the vehicle burglary happened on Jefferson Highway near Brandon Drive.

Detectives said they believe the person pictured above is possibly connected with the vehicle burglary. They are asking for the public’s help to identify the person.

If you know anything that can help investigators, you’re being urged to contact the Capital Region Crime Stoppers by calling the number (225) 344-7867.

