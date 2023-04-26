Online career fair to feature digital and tech jobs

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Economic Development is hosting an online career fair on Wednesday, April 26, that will feature digital, software development, and information technology jobs.

Organizers said the online event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid, and remote positions in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette, and New Orleans.

According to career fair organizers, the below six companies are seeking to fill more than 50 job openings:

CGI in Lafayette

Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge

GDIT in Bossier City and New Orleans

General Informatics in Baton Rouge

Premier Health in Baton Rouge and Prairieville

Sparq in Baton Rouge

Admission to the career fair is free, and participants can register ahead of time or throughout the event. For more information, click here.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.