Online career fair to feature digital and tech jobs

By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 4:59 AM CDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Louisiana Economic Development is hosting an online career fair on Wednesday, April 26, that will feature digital, software development, and information technology jobs.

Organizers said the online event will take place between 11 a.m. and 2 p.m.

Companies are hiring for in-person, hybrid, and remote positions in Baton Rouge, Bossier City, Lafayette, and New Orleans.

According to career fair organizers, the below six companies are seeking to fill more than 50 job openings:

  • CGI in Lafayette
  • Click Here Digital in Baton Rouge
  • GDIT in Bossier City and New Orleans
  • General Informatics in Baton Rouge
  • Premier Health in Baton Rouge and Prairieville
  • Sparq in Baton Rouge

Admission to the career fair is free, and participants can register ahead of time or throughout the event. For more information, click here.

