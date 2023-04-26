Facebook
Man charged for fight at LSU baseball game

The LSU Police Department arrested a man after allegedly attacking officers responding to a fight at Alex Box Stadium, officials said.
By Rian Chatman
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:05 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The LSU Police Department arrested a man after allegedly attacking officers responding to a fight at Alex Box Stadium, officials said.

Payton Coddou, 27, is charged with 2 counts of battery of a police officer.

Police said they entered a suite on the third floor of the stadium to break up a fight. While officers were breaking up the fight, Coddou pushed past several officers and grabbed an LSU police officer. Police tried to pull Coddou of off the LSU police officer, but he was able to break free and grab another LSU officer by the back.

Coddou was arrested and booked in the East Baton Rouge Prison.

Jeremy Landry, 51, who was involved in the initial fight was issued a summons and released for simple battery of a victim, officials added.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

