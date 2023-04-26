Man accused of molesting person with disability

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a person with a disability, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Russell Housley, 58, of Pine Grove, was arrested on Friday, April 21, on charges of sexual battery and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

They added he was later released on bond. The bond information was not provided.

