Man accused of molesting person with disability
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a person with a disability, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said Russell Housley, 58, of Pine Grove, was arrested on Friday, April 21, on charges of sexual battery and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.
They added he was later released on bond. The bond information was not provided.
Click here to report a typo.
Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.