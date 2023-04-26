Facebook
Man accused of molesting person with disability

Russell Housley
Russell Housley(St. Helena Parish Sheriff's Office)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:50 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is facing charges for allegedly sexually assaulting a person with a disability, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said Russell Housley, 58, of Pine Grove, was arrested on Friday, April 21, on charges of sexual battery and molestation of a person with a physical or mental disability.

They added he was later released on bond. The bond information was not provided.

