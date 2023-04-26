Facebook
LSU campus Lighting Improvement Plan completes Phase 1

By Miranda Thomas
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:49 PM CDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Campus officials at LSU are hoping their lighting improvement plan can put some of their students’ minds at ease about student safety.

The Lighting Improvement Plan has been in the works for over five years.

Staff members say there is a focus on lighting pedestrian corridors, student parking lots, building entrances, and areas that include the Parade Ground.

In 2011, faculty partnered with the student government to conduct an annual light walk identifying areas that needed more lighting.

“We do really pay attention to students and what the student government and programs that they put together and asks us to help them with,” said Greg LaCour, Director of Campus Planning at LSU.

“Each student had a map, and we put stickers in the areas they thought needed lighting and just a few days after,” said Gigi Powers, an LSU student.

Phase 1 of the project is complete, and lighting improvements will continue over the next year.

