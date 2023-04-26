La. Entergy customers set to receiver refunds

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Entergy Louisiana customers will share in a multi-million dollar settlement that was worked out by the Public Service Commission on Wednesday, April 26, officials said.

The $36 million settlement was the result of a lawsuit by the PSC against Entergy for overcharging customers to cover the costs of operating the Grand Gulf nuclear plant.

The refunds will be spread out over the upcoming months, officials added.

