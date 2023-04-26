FIRST ALERT: Strong storms possible Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Our weather should remain fairly quiet today, with just a slight chance of a shower or t-storm this afternoon/evening. We’ll continue to trend warmer as winds shift around to the southeast, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Storms Likely Thursday, Possibly Strong

Thursday is shaping up to be much more active as widespread rain and t-storms impact the area. Storms are likely to roll through by mid to late morning and diminish as we head into the afternoon hours, although the chance for at least a few showers and t-storms will continue into the evening. The Storm Prediction Center has upgraded the severe weather threat for much of our area, now posting a Level 2/5 (slight) risk for just about all of southeast Louisiana. Damaging winds are the greatest threat, followed by hail, and isolated tornadoes.

With a trend toward a more active pattern tomorrow, rain amounts have also trended higher. The Weather Prediction Center outlook for the next 5 days now shows our area averaging anywhere from 1.5″-3.0″ of rain, with a big chunk of that likely to fall on Thursday.

Weekend Uncertainty

A cold front will sink down to our coast by early Friday and should leave us with nice weather to close the workweek. We’ll enjoy a good deal of sunshine on Friday, with highs topping out in the mid 80s.

Uncertainty grows much higher for the weekend as the meandering front potentially gets a boost from a developing area of low pressure. For now, I’ve got scattered showers and t-storms on Saturday, with isolated showers on Sunday. There is some potential rain chances will have to be bumped higher, so we’ll keep you updated on that over the next couple of days.

