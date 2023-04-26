Feds investigate Todd Tripp, fired Ascension deputy

ASCENSION PARISH, La. (WAFB) - Federal agents filed new investigative documents where they explain a timeline of disturbing allegations of alleged sexual abuse of a teen committed by a former Ascension Parish Sheriff’s deputy.

The teen victim allegedly told FBI agents he was abused over two months in the fall of 2020 by the former deputy, Todd Tripp, who pretended to be a younger man with a different name.

The court documents allege Tripp called himself “Tyler Evan Miller” and used several social media sites to speak with the teen. The teen told agents that he initially pretended to be older, but eventually informed Tripp that he was underage. Tripp responded by saying “he does not judge a person based on age, but on maturity,” an FBI agent wrote in the report.

The relationship between Tripp and the teen escalated to in-person visits and eventually led to Tripp and the teen having sexual encounters at Tripp’s home and at hotels, investigators claim.

The documents filed in the Middle District of Louisiana are being used to support federal criminal charges against the former deputy.

Tripp had already been arrested several times before the 2020 abuse came to light for inappropriate behavior with underage people and possession of child pornography. He’d been released from jail for a sex offense less than a year before the 2020 abuse allegedly happened.

It was not immediately clear if Tripp had an attorney who could respond on his behalf about his latest legal trouble.

