East Feliciana 4-star TE Trey’Dez Green commits to LSU

East Feliciana 4-star tight end Trey'Dez Green commits to LSU.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 2:29 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
JACKSON, La. (WAFB) - East Feliciana High four-star tight end Trey’Dez Green committed to LSU on Wednesday, April 26.

The 6-foot-6, 239-pound dual-sport athlete also plays basketball.

East Feliciana tight end Trey'Dez Green (No. 13)
East Feliciana tight end Trey'Dez Green (No. 13)(WAFB)

He is ranked the No. 3 tight end in the country and No. 2 player in Louisiana by 247Sports Composite.

Green chose the Tigers over Alabama, Tennessee, Miami, and Texas A&M.

