Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Daniel Radcliffe, partner Erin Darke announce birth of first child

Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al...
Daniel Radcliffe, right, and girlfriend Erin Darke attend the premiere for "Weird: The Al Yankovic Story" on day one of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Royal Alexandra Theatre on Thursday, Sept. 8, 2022, in Toronto.(Evan Agostini | Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 11:26 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Daniel Radcliffe and his long-term partner, actress Erin Darke, are new parents.

A representative for Radcliffe confirmed the news Wednesday after the Daily Mail published photographs of the couple pushing a stroller in New York earlier this week.

The baby’s sex and date of birth haven’t been disclosed.

The “Harry Potter” star and Darke have been together for a decade.

Radcliffe was just 12 years old when he was cast as Harry Potter. He shot to instant fame with the 2001 release of “Harry Potter and the Sorcerer’s Stone,” the first in what became a blockbuster eight-movie franchise.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
Baker Walmart shooting
Two arrested after shots fired inside Baker Walmart, officials say

Latest News

FILE - North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum speaks at the state Capitol on April 10, 2020, in...
North Dakota limits bathroom use for transgender people
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Wednesday, April 26
FIRST ALERT: Risk for a few strong storms Thursday morning
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks during the Utah Republican Party Organizing Convention at Utah...
Disney sues DeSantis over Walt Disney World district
P-EBT Louisiana
USDA FNS approves Louisiana for fourth round of Pandemic EBT
FILE - This photo provided by the Oklahoma Department of Corrections shows death row inmate...
Fate of Oklahoma death row inmate rests with parole board