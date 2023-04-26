Crash leaves multiple people injured, including infant

CENTRAL, La. (WAFB) - Crews responded to a crash that left several people, including an infant, injured on the evening of Tuesday, April 25.

According to the Central Police Department, the crash happened at the intersection of Hooper and Sullivan around 8:30 p.m.

Police said the victims were all transported to an area hospital.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.

The Central Police Department and the Central Fire Department both responded to the scene of the crash.

