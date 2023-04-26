Coach Mulkey delivers jokes, laughs at packed Rotary Club

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU head coach Kim Mulkey brought the sparkles and shine to women’s basketball and the jokes to Rotary Club.

She was the guest speaker for the over 200 attendees on Wednesday, April 26.

On April 2, Mulkey delivered the university its first-ever basketball national championship.

“It was two years ago when I was hired,” said Mulkey. “I was bold enough to go to that PMAC and challenge myself and you to help us win. That monkey is off my back.”

And now, she says it’s time for the home court to see an upgrade.

“I like things done yesterday. The PMAC is 48 years old. I can say this stuff. I won a national championship,” she explained.

When she’s not recruiting or leading teams to a national title victory, who in the coaching profession has earned the title of Mulkey’s best friend?

“None,” she said.

Many LSU fans can agree that Louisville point guard Hailey Van Lith, one of the top players in the transfer portal, might be a good fit for the Tigers.

“Is Louisville going to be unhappy next year? We don’t play them. I’ll leave it at that,” she added.

