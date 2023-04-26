Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

BRPD investigating attack on school bus driver

School Bus
School Bus(Unsplash)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 3:58 PM CDT|Updated: 27 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

WAFB has learned the bus driver is employed by First Student.

Police have not identified the women in the video.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt in the apparent attack.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Baker Walmart shooting
Two arrested after shots fired inside Baker Walmart, officials say

Latest News

Russell Housley
Man accused of molesting person with disability
Kelsie Tillage
SU Lab School senior earns $1.2 million in academic, merit scholarships
P-EBT Louisiana
Louisiana approved for fourth round of Pandemic EBT benefits
Typing on a computer
SMART LIVING: Top health myths you need to know