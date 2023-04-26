BRPD investigating attack on school bus driver

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Baton Rouge Police Department confirms it is investigating a reported attack on a school bus driver.

A cell phone video posted online shows a woman entering a school bus and hitting the driver.

WAFB has learned the bus driver is employed by First Student.

Police have not identified the women in the video.

It’s unclear if the driver was hurt in the apparent attack.

This is an ongoing investigation. Check back for more details.

