BRG Teddy Bear Clinic looks to spark interest in healthcare careers at early age

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students at one East Baton Rouge Parish school are getting real-world access to careers in healthcare. Stuffed animals and a partnership with Baton Rouge General could help spark a new interest.

One by one, Pre-K students filled with wonder made their way inside Baton Rouge General Mid City and then took a quick elevator ride. After a little excitement, the doors open to the fourth floor.

But this wasn’t a typical field trip.

Students from Park Medical Academy are taking part in a Teddy Bear Clinic. Each of them has a teddy bear they are taking through a journey of health and wellness, giving their bear a checkup. From arts in medicine to X-rays and stethoscopes, students are stuffing their minds with knowledge.

This is the first year for the program at Park Elementary School, where students get the ins and outs of the medical field for a possible career in the future. Park is East Baton Rouge Parish School System’s first medical-focus choice school.

Sixth grade was added this school year with another grade added each year until eighth grade.

Symil Ledoux with Baton Rouge General understands why starting so early is so important.

“Play is a great way for kids to learn,” she said. “They learn best through play so that’s why we decided to do the teddy bear clinic.”

That play includes students visiting various stations as they explore careers and learn how to care for a patient.

“They hear about this stuff through school and each year as they are learning and hopefully it sparks an interest for them to go into the health care career,” explained Ledoux.

