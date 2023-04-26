Facebook
Balloon release ban fails; practice allowed to continue in EBR Parish

Balloons
Balloons(Pixabay)
By Lester Duhé
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 6:57 PM CDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A proposal to ban balloon releases in East Baton Rouge Parish failed on Wednesday, April 26.

Members of the Metro Council voted it down 6-4.

Councilwoman Laurie Adams introduced the ordinance to ban the practice, believing it does more harm than good.

“We’re basically putting litter in the skies, that then falls into people’s yards, into the woods, into streams, waterways,” said Adams.

She added there are other environmentally-friendly ways to honor the memory of a loved one.

