4th person arrested in connection with shooting death of pregnant woman, police say

(WRDW/WAGT)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 26, 2023 at 9:53 AM CDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A spokesman with the Baton Rouge Police Department announced the arrest of a fourth suspect in connection with the shooting death of a pregnant woman and her unborn child.

The suspect, Desmond Robinson, 19, is being charged with first-degree murder and first-degree feticide, according to arrest documents.

The pregnant woman, Kerisha Johnson, 36, and her unborn child were shot and killed on Sunday, April 16, according to police. Authorities added the shooting happened around 12:30 a.m. on North Carrollton Avenue near Renoir Avenue.

Kerisha Johnson, 36
Kerisha Johnson, 36(WAFB)

Police detectives said they also arrested Marques Porch, 19, Gregory Parker, 19, and Derrick Curry, 19, in connection with the shooting. Police said they are all being charged with second-degree murder and first-degree feticide.

From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker
From left: Derrick Curry, Marques Porch, Gregory Parker(Baton Rouge Police Department)

