Zucchini Nut Bread

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freshly grated zucchini in bread enhances the moisture content and creates the perfect accompaniment for a leisurely cup of coffee. Try this recipe next time instead of pancakes; you’ll be glad you did! Happy National Zucchini Bread Day!

Prep Time: 2 Hours

Yields: 1 Loaf

Ingredients:

1½ pounds zucchini, shredded

¾ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped

1¼ cups packed light brown sugar

¼ cup vegetable oil

2 large eggs

1 tsp vanilla extract

1½ cups all-purpose flour

½ cup whole-wheat flour

1 tbsp ground cinnamon

1½ tsps salt

1 tsp baking powder

1 tsp baking soda

½ tsp ground nutmeg

¼ cup Craisins® Original Dried Cranberries

¼ cup currants

1 tbsp granulated sugar

Method:

Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place zucchini in the center of a clean dish towel, gather ends together and tightly twist to extract as much liquid as possible, discarding liquid. In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Fold in zucchini. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and nutmeg. Fold into zucchini mixture until just incorporated. Fold in walnuts, Craisins® and currants then pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with granulated sugar. Bake 65–75 minutes or until the top bounces back when gently pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Allow bread to cool in a pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Remove bread from pan and let cool completely on a wire rack before serving. NOTE: You may wish to add ½ cup mashed bananas to this recipe for added flavor.

