Zucchini Nut Bread
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Freshly grated zucchini in bread enhances the moisture content and creates the perfect accompaniment for a leisurely cup of coffee. Try this recipe next time instead of pancakes; you’ll be glad you did! Happy National Zucchini Bread Day!
Prep Time: 2 Hours
Yields: 1 Loaf
Ingredients:
1½ pounds zucchini, shredded
¾ cup walnuts, toasted and chopped
1¼ cups packed light brown sugar
¼ cup vegetable oil
2 large eggs
1 tsp vanilla extract
1½ cups all-purpose flour
½ cup whole-wheat flour
1 tbsp ground cinnamon
1½ tsps salt
1 tsp baking powder
1 tsp baking soda
½ tsp ground nutmeg
¼ cup Craisins® Original Dried Cranberries
¼ cup currants
1 tbsp granulated sugar
Method:
Adjust oven rack to middle position and preheat oven to 325°F. Grease a 9″ x 5″ loaf pan with nonstick cooking spray and set aside. Place zucchini in the center of a clean dish towel, gather ends together and tightly twist to extract as much liquid as possible, discarding liquid. In a medium bowl, whisk together brown sugar, oil, eggs, and vanilla. Fold in zucchini. Set aside. In a large bowl, whisk together flour, cinnamon, salt, baking powder, baking soda, and nutmeg. Fold into zucchini mixture until just incorporated. Fold in walnuts, Craisins® and currants then pour batter into prepared pan. Sprinkle top with granulated sugar. Bake 65–75 minutes or until the top bounces back when gently pressed and a toothpick inserted in the center comes out with a few moist crumbs attached. Allow bread to cool in a pan on a wire rack for 30 minutes. Remove bread from pan and let cool completely on a wire rack before serving. NOTE: You may wish to add ½ cup mashed bananas to this recipe for added flavor.
