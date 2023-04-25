Two LSU students arrested in shooting case

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two LSU students have been arrested in connection with a recent shooting on the edge of the LSU campus. And, it turns out, one of the students who was arrested is the shooting victim himself.

LSU reported the arrests on Tuesday, April 25, saying both suspects were booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison. The incident unfolded on Sunday, April 23, near the Nicholson Gateway housing complex on Nicholson Drive.

The first suspect, who was shot and treated at the hospital Sunday for an injury not considered life-threatening, has been charged with obstruction of justice, possession of a firearm while in possession of a controlled dangerous substance, and possession of marijuana with intent to distribute, LSU Police said.

The other student has been charged with illegal discharge of a weapon and obstruction of justice, police added.

LSU said neither student was living on campus at the time of the shooting. Authorities said they are still looking for others who are believed to have been involved.

Anyone with information about this crime is urged to call LSU Police at 225-578-3231.

