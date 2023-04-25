Trending warm with storms likely by Thursday

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - No major changes are expected in our weather today, with mix of sun and clouds, and a slight chance of showers expected. It will trend a little bit warmer, with highs topping out near 80 degrees as our winds shift from a northerly direction to more of an easterly flow.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25 (wafb)

Storms Likely on Thursday

A warm front lifting inland from the Gulf of Mexico may be enough to trigger a few showers and t-storms on Wednesday, but it now looks like our best chance for rainfall will be on Thursday. Showers and t-storms are likely as a storm system and associated cold front make their way across the Deep South. The Storm Prediction Center has posted a Level 1/5 (marginal) risk of severe weather, with damaging winds and hail being the primary concerns in any isolated strong storms.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25 (wafb)

Rain amounts still appear as though they will be modest, with the Weather Prediction Center showing much of our area picking up 0.75″ or less through Sunday morning. Locally higher totals are possible in any thunderstorms that develop, but no widespread flooding issues are expected.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25 (wafb)

Weekend Looks Good Overall

Friday kicks off the weekend on a nice note, with partly cloudy skies and highs in the mid 80s. By Saturday, another quick-moving cold front will be making its way across the Deep South. The main question centers around the amount of moisture the front will have to work within the wake of Thursday’s rains. For now, I’ve got isolated showers on Saturday, with highs in the upper 70s.

FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25 (wafb)

Any threat of rain should be gone by Saturday night, with lots of sunshine returning for Sunday. Sunday’s highs will again top out in the upper 70s. And it looks as though nice weather will continue into the first part of next week.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.