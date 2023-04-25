Facebook
Three suspects wanted for burglary at ATV store, Tangipahoa sheriff says

By Jesse Brooks
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 11:18 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
ROSELAND, La (WVUE) - The Tangpahoa Parish Sheriff’s Office says they are seeking three suspects who were seen on surveillance footage breaking into the ATV Zone store in Roseland early Sunday (April 23) morning.

When a burglary alarm was tripped off around 3 a.m., Chief Jimmy Travis said that deputies responded to the business’s location on Commercial Street. Upon arrival, Travis said that deputies found broken glass shattered through the front door and that they determined that the suspect had left the scene.

In reviewing surveillance footage provided by the store, three suspects were seen on video struggling to move a dirtbike and carry it out of the store. Deputies say that the burglars failed to leave the store with the bike due to security bars on the doors.

Travis also said that similar break-ins have been occurring in the area and that ATVs appear to be the target.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-554-5245.

