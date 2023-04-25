Facebook
Senators Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU national championship

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship basketball game against Iowa Sunday, April 2, 2023, in Dallas. LSU won 102-85 to win the championship.(Darron Cummings | AP)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:50 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WASHINGTON (WAFB) - Louisiana senators John Kennedy and Bill Cassidy introduced a resolution on Tuesday, April 25, to recognize the LSU women’s basketball team for winning its first national championship.

LSU hosted a parade on campus and a celebration inside the PMAC on Wednesday, April 5, to honor the national champion LSU women’s basketball team.

“Louisiana could not be prouder of LSU’s Lady Tigers and Coach Kim Mulkey for making history,” said Sen. Kennedy. “LSU scored the most points ever in a NCAA women’s championship game, and it’s an honor to recognize how much their hard work and fighting spirit paid off. Geaux Tigers!”

“Kim Mulkey and the Tigers have left their mark on college sports history,” added Sen. Cassidy. “They went from a losing season two years ago to winning a national championship and packing stadiums in record numbers. What a triumph! Geaux Tigers!!”

LSU defeated Iowa, 102-85.

CLICK HERE to read the full resolution.

