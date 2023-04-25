Plaquemine City Hall, police station close to address water damage, mold

PLAQUEMINE, La. (WAFB) - Officials with the City of Plaquemine said city hall and the police station will close to the public effective Wednesday, April 26, to address issues of water damage and mold.

Information provided by City of Plaquemine:

Plaquemine City Hall and the Plaquemine Police Station will be closed indefinitely effective Wednesday, April 26, but all city departments can be contacted by phone and email. City employees will answer calls, and will be working to pack and make the transition to new offices by some time next week. Once the transition is complete, the city departments will be open to the public at the new locations.

The Plaquemine Police Station building will close to the public, but its Mobile Command Center will be staffed and operational at the back of the Police Station property on Railroad Avenue. Police dispatch will operate from the Command Center. Anyone needing police at any time can go to the Command Center or call City Police at 225-687-9273. The Command Center will be staffed 24 hours a day, 7 days a week. Other operations of the Police Department will be moved to the Police Department Training Center located at 24505 Ferdinand St.

The move was initiated after structural issues, including water damage and mold, were found in an inspection and study of City Hall and the Plaquemine Police Station buildings. The report was issued on Friday, April 21, and out of an abundance of caution for city employees and the public, the departments will be moved until the buildings can be remediated.

The department most used by the public, the City Light and Water Customer Service Department, is moving to the Utility Office at 58190 W.W. Harleaux Ave. This office has parking available close to the door and handicapped access.

Customers of City Light and Water are reminded that the city provides the following ways to pay utility bills without going to the City Light & Water office:

• Mail in payment

• Drop payment into the secure drop box located between City Hall and the parking lot

• Automatic bank draft

• By credit card on-line

• By debt card or checking account on-line

On-line payments can be accessed by going to the City’s website: Plaquemine.org, and clicking Pay My Bill Online. You will be prompted on the steps. For more information, Call the Customer Service Department at 225-687-3725.

Plaquemine City Court is moving to an office at 23716 Railroad Ave. Please call 225-687-7236 to reach City Court in the coming days. It is hoped that they will be operational in the new location by early next week. Court proceedings will move to the courtrooms on the third floor of the Iberville Parish Courthouse (behind City Hall).

Other city departments

The City Clerk’s Office, Human Resources and Finance Departments, which have been located in City Hall, will be moved to the City Warehouse Building (old Plaq. Post Office) at 58165 Court St.

The location of Mayor Edwin “Ed” Reeves, Jr.’s office has not been established yet, however, he can be reached by calling 225-687-3116.

City office hours will remain the same – 7:30 am until 5 pm Monday through Thursday, and 7:30 am until 11:30 am on Friday.

