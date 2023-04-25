Man convicted of second-degree murder in 2015 case, officials say

AMITE, La. (WAFB) - A jury convicted a man of second-degree murder on Friday, April 21, for a killing that happened back in 2015, according to 21st Judicial District Attorney Scott Perrilloux.

Jermaine Williams was convicted before Judge William S. Dykes in Tangipahoa Parish. Williams is set to be sentenced on Wednesday, May 3.

William’s trial follows a deadly shooting that happened back on June 17, 2015, authorities said. They added he shot Joshua Lee, 27, in the back many times in the parking lot of a Dollar General store off Highway 51 in Amite.

Following the shooting back in 2015, police said investigators believed the incident was the result of an ongoing dispute. The victim’s girlfriend also said that he and Williams had a tumultuous history, according to police.

According to Perrilloux’s office, during the investigation at the shooting scene, Williams told responding officers, “I had to do it. I had to protect myself. He had brass knuckles.” Investigators said no brass knuckles were ever found.

Williams also claimed he was being glared at by the victim through store windows, officials said. They added Williams claimed he felt threatened, parked his vehicle, and exchanged words with the victim. Officials said the victim could not have glared at Williams through the store’s windows because the store had mirrored windows.

During Williams’ trial, his defense argued he acted in self-defense and argued insanity by citing a mental disorder, according to Perrilloux’s office.

Williams was also put on trial back in 2018, but a jury failed to reach a verdict at the time.

