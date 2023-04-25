LSU students rally against sexual assault, domestic violence at Take Back the Night event

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Dozens of shirts sharing messages of triumph and survival hung outside LSU’s Memorial Tower Monday.

“My heart aches for all the people who experienced such harm, and who weren’t able to be protected,” said Annie Sheehan-Dean, an LSU student and event organizer.

Sadly, it’s a tale we hear all too often.

Advocates say there are countless amounts of men and women across Baton Rouge who are too afraid to speak up after becoming a victim of domestic abuse or sexual assault.

“It’s getting better for sure. I mean, it’s more covered in mainstream media, but that’s still one of the biggest issues that people face is that stigma they face, and they don’t feel comfortable coming forward with their stories because they don’t know what sort of response they will receive,” Sheehan-Dean said.

The LSU Student Health Center, LSU Women’s Center, LSU Campus Life and Sexual Trauma Awareness and Response Center, or STAR, collaborated with various campus and community organizations to host their annual Take Back the Night vigil.

The event was spent bringing attention and resources to people who often suffer in silence.

Among the people to talk about local efforts was Lauren Pete, an LSU student and organizer who shared her survival story for the first time.

“I’m just growing as a person from this, and not letting it dictate my life, but in a way finding an outlet to grow and be a better person and help others who have experience the same thing,” Pete said.

According to the East Baton Rouge Coroner’s Office, which examines victims in cases of possible sexual assault, there were more than 380 sexual assault forensic exams performed in 2022.

That’s why coordinators say it’s so important to connect families with resources at both LSU and around the community.

“We need communities to feel safe whenever a sexual assault happens. It impacts the survivor; it impacts their loved ones, and it impacts the community as well,” Derrick Latham said.

“It’s not going to be an overnight change, but I think it’s the right step in the right direction,” Pete said.

If you are someone you know is suffering from domestic abuse, contact one of these organizations for help:

Louisiana Coalition Against Domestic Violence, www.lcadv.org, 1 (888) 411-1333

Iris Domestic Violence Center, www.stopdv.org, (225) 389-3001 or 1 (800) 541-9706

Life Family Outreach, (225) 772-2441

STAR Center, www.brstar.org, (225) 383-RAPE

