Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores out for season

LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)
LSU pitcher Chase Shores (34)(Josh Auzenne | WAFB)
By Spencer Chrisman
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 3:46 PM CDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman right-hander Chase Shores is out for the season due to a torn UCL according to a post on Twitter by Shores.

“Tiger Family, It is with a heavy heart that I announce my 2023 season has come to an end due to a UCL tear. I will miss my time competing at Alex Box, but I won’t let this injury stop me from being the best teammate & supporter for my boys as we close out the season,” Shores said. “I will be back better than ever. Geaux Tigers.”

The 6-foot-8 pitcher was ranked the No. 1 right-hander in Texas for the Class of 2022 by Perfect Game. He was ranked nationally as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.

Shores, hasn’t pitched since March 31 when the Tigers faced then No. 11 ranked Tennessee.

For the season, Shores had a 0-1 record with a 1.96 ERA with four starts and nine appearances. He pitched 18.1 innings while allowing four runs on 15 hits, he also struck out 15 and walked nine.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

LSU head coach Kim Mulkey and players celebrate after the NCAA Women's Final Four championship...
Senators Kennedy, Cassidy introduce resolution celebrating LSU national championship
LSU linebacker Whit Weeks (40)
Purple and White tie in LSU spring game
LSU running back Trey Holly (25)
LSU true freshman Trey Holly scores in spring game
JACQUES TALK: Josh Jordan.
JACQUES TALK: Josh Jordan