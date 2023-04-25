LSU freshman pitcher Chase Shores out for season

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - LSU freshman right-hander Chase Shores is out for the season due to a torn UCL according to a post on Twitter by Shores.

“Tiger Family, It is with a heavy heart that I announce my 2023 season has come to an end due to a UCL tear. I will miss my time competing at Alex Box, but I won’t let this injury stop me from being the best teammate & supporter for my boys as we close out the season,” Shores said. “I will be back better than ever. Geaux Tigers.”

The 6-foot-8 pitcher was ranked the No. 1 right-hander in Texas for the Class of 2022 by Perfect Game. He was ranked nationally as the No. 23 overall prospect and the No. 5 right-handed pitcher by Perfect Game.

Shores, hasn’t pitched since March 31 when the Tigers faced then No. 11 ranked Tennessee.

For the season, Shores had a 0-1 record with a 1.96 ERA with four starts and nine appearances. He pitched 18.1 innings while allowing four runs on 15 hits, he also struck out 15 and walked nine.

