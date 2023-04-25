LSU 2024 recruiting class garners top-5 rankings
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - Early National Signing Days is over seven months away, but the LSU Tigers 2024 recruiting class is on it’s way to being one of the best groups in the country.
Right now, Rivals ranks LSU No. 3 in their recruiting rankings, and 247 Sports places the Purple and Gold at No. 4. The ‘24 class currently possesses 13 verbal commitments.
Of the 13 commits, only two are on the offensive side of the ball. That includes their only quarterback, Colin Hurley out of Jacksonville, FL.
Six of the 13 hail from the state of Louisiana, three from Texas, two from Georgia, one from Florida, and one from Ohio.
Here’s the full 2024 LSU recruiting class:
QB Colin Hurley, 4-star, Florida
LB Maurice Williams, Jr., 4-star, Texas
LB Kolaj Cobbins, 4-star, Destrehan
WR Joseph Stone, 4-star, Georgia
LB Xavier Atkins, 4-star, Texas
TE Tayvion Galloway, 4-star, Ohio
S Dashawn McBryde, 4-star, Denham Springs
CB Zion Ferguson, 4-star, Georgia
LB Davhon Keys, 4-star, Texas
OL Khayree Lee, 4-star, Marrero
CB Wallace Foster, 3-star, New Orleans
EDGE Ahmad Breaux, 3-star, Ruston
Aeron Burrell, 3-star, Bossier City
