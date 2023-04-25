2 people stole items from The Home Depot, police say

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department said two people are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from The Home Depot.

According to police, the two people took about $1,200 worth of items that did not belong to them.

The Zachary Police Department released several photos of the two accused individuals.

Police said the person wearing the hat and yellow shorts has been identified. However, authorities are still asking for the public’s help to identify the second person.

Anyone with details that can help police is asked to call the number (225) 654-1922.

