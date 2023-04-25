Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 people stole items from The Home Depot, police say

Two individuals stole from The Home Depot, police say
Two individuals stole from The Home Depot, police say(Zachary Police Department)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 5:17 AM CDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZACHARY, La. (WAFB) - The Zachary Police Department said two people are accused of stealing hundreds of dollars worth of items from The Home Depot.

According to police, the two people took about $1,200 worth of items that did not belong to them.

The Zachary Police Department released several photos of the two accused individuals.

Police said the person wearing the hat and yellow shorts has been identified. However, authorities are still asking for the public’s help to identify the second person.

Anyone with details that can help police is asked to call the number (225) 654-1922.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released

Latest News

Department of Children and Family Services (Source: WAFB)
DCFS hosting hiring fair; looking for ‘mission-driven’ candidates
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25
Trending warm with storms likely by Thursday
YOUR HEALTH: Saving Yvelisse with beating heart surgery
LSU students rally against sexual assault, domestic violence at Take Back the Night event
LSU students rally against sexual assault, domestic violence at Take Back the Night event