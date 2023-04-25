Facebook
EBR mosquito abatement expecting spike in phone calls as more rainfall comes

The Baton Rouge area is expecting more rainfall this week.
By Cali Hubbard
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:03 AM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The people in charge of East Baton Rouge Parish mosquito abatement said they expect more phone calls as more rainfall comes to the Capital Region.

It's that time of year.

The Baton Rouge area is expecting more rainfall this week.

A spokesman with East Baton Rouge Parish Mosquito Abatement and Rodent Control said they received 120 phone calls a day last week.

The trend will continue as temperatures rise and more rainfall comes in.

The trend will continue as temperatures rise and more rainfall comes in.

You can prepare ahead of time by getting your yard sprayed for free. Click here for more details.

