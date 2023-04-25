DCFS hosting hiring fair; looking for ‘mission-driven’ candidates

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services is hosting a hiring fair on Tuesday, April 25.

The hiring fair will take place between 9 a.m. and 1 p.m. at the Capitol Park Welcome Center in Baton Rouge. The center is located at 702 River Road.

Job positions include child welfare specialists, child welfare team specialists, accountants, and accounting technicians.

Hiring fair organizers said DCFS staff will be on hand to answer any questions and conduct on-site interviews. Representatives from the Louisiana State Civil Service and the Louisiana Workforce Commission will also be on-site to help job seekers with the application process.

While the hiring fair is taking place in Baton Rouge, organizers said applicants from outside of Baton Rouge are welcome to attend the event.

For more information and to register for the hiring fair ahead of time, click here.

There are also job openings throughout Louisiana. Click here for more details about careers with DCFS.

