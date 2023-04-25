BREC Burbank Soccer Complex closed for several weeks

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - The fields, pond, and dog park at the BREC Burbank Soccer Complex will be closed for several weeks.

The closure began on Monday, April 24, and will run through Thursday, June 29.

During the closure, maintenance crews will prepare for the large Southern Regional Championship soccer tournament. The closure will also give time for the fields to properly rest before the tournament.

The tournament is set to take place in June.

BREC officials said they apologize for any inconvenience that the closure may cause.

