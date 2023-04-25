Facebook
Bill to legalize marijuana in La. fails in committee

Marijuana
Marijuana
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 12:24 PM CDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - It’s another year and that means another effort by lawmakers to legalize marijuana in Louisiana.

Rep. Candace Newell, D-New Orleans, brought the bill up several years in a row now, none with any success. She said she’ll continue to bring it up until it gets the votes.

Lawmakers on the Criminal Justice Committee heard her pitch yet again on Tuesday, April 25.

With only three votes in support, her bill was shelved.

