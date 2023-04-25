Facebook
Bill giving harsher punishment for possessing large amounts of fentanyl passes in committee

Fentanyl-Laced Pills
Fentanyl-Laced Pills(Arizona's Family)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 1:03 PM CDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - A bill that would give a life sentence for possession of 28 grams or more of fentanyl was debated at the Louisiana State Capitol on Tuesday, April 25.

Rep. John Stefanski, R-Crowley, the author of HB 90, has said he does not intend to go after the users but rather the suppliers.

He added it’s the leading killer for anyone between the ages of 18 and 45.

His bill was passed out of the Administration of Criminal Justice Committee with a vote of 12-1.

