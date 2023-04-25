Facebook
Bill allowing Bible class in public schools passes out of committee

Bible
Bible(James Nichols)
By Chris Rosato
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 2:31 PM CDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Students in public schools could soon have the option to take a course on the Bible.

The voluntary course would be offered if HB 68 by Rep. Valerie Hodges, R-Denham Springs, is passed at the Louisiana State Capitol.

Lawmakers on the House Education Committee heard arguments on Tuesday, April 25, on why the course should be allowed.

Lawmakers voted to pass the bill out of committee. It now heads to the House floor.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

