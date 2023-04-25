2 dead in shooting at Baton Rouge apartment complex

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, according to emergency officials.

They said the coroner was called to 2001 South Sherwood Boulevard, which is the Canterbury House Apartments.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

No other details are available.

