Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

2 dead in shooting at Baton Rouge apartment complex

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(MGN ONLINE)
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:31 PM CDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Two people are dead after a shooting at a Baton Rouge apartment complex, according to emergency officials.

They said the coroner was called to 2001 South Sherwood Boulevard, which is the Canterbury House Apartments.

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating.

No other details are available.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

A 14-year-old boy is accused of taking a child out of a car and placing him on a sidewalk...
Bill to make carjacking equivalent to armed robbery for teens advances
Many questions remain after a homeowner shot and killed someone who was breaking into their home.
Lawyer explains rights to defend yourself, your property
A bill making its way through the Louisiana Legislature would treat carjacking the same as...
Bill to make carjacking equivalent to armed robbery for teens advances
FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Tuesday, April 25
Rain chance decreases Wed., increases Thu.