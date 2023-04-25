1 person shot, killed in Baker Monday night

BAKER, La. (WAFB) - Baker police are investigating a deadly shooting on Sherron Avenue and Groom Road.

Chief Carl Dunn says the shooting took place at around 8:40 p.m. Monday.

First responders say the Coroner has been called out to the scene.

No word yet on the identity of the victim.

The suspect and motive are unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay with WAFB as we learn more details.

