Person dies after being shot while forcing way into home, police say

According to emergency officials, the shooting happened on Ontario Street near North Acadian Thruway around 10 p.m.
By WAFB Staff
Published: Apr. 25, 2023 at 6:56 AM CDT|Updated: seconds ago
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a person died after being shot while forcing themselves into a home on the evening of Monday, April 24.

A spokesman with BRPD did not release details about the identity of the person shot.

WAFB is working to learn more.

This is a developing story. Check back for more details.

