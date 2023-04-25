Person dies after being shot while forcing way into home, police say

BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - Baton Rouge police said a person died after being shot while forcing themselves into a home on the evening of Monday, April 24.

According to emergency officials, the shooting happened on Ontario Street near North Acadian Thruway around 10 p.m.

A spokesman with BRPD did not release details about the identity of the person shot.

