Facebook
Instagram
Twitter
LinkedIn

Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

Crime Scene
Crime Scene(MGN)
By Josh Auzenne
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after an argument led to a stabbing early Monday, April 24, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim is a 46-year-old man. His name has not been released. Deputies added Shelbi Clement, 27, of Loranger, was booked into the parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Her mugshot has not been made available.

Investigators said they were dispatched to a home on Museum Road in Greensburg around 3:15 a.m.

Deputies said it remains unknown what sparked the argument. The investigation is ongoing.

Click here to report a typo.

Copyright 2022 WAFB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

WAFB Streaming
WAFB Live Streaming
Two Baton Rouge police pilots were killed in a helicopter crash in West Baton Rouge Parish.
Two BRPD officers die in chopper crash
TV Giveaway
The body of missing Georgia man Nathan Millard was found in a vacant lot on Scenic Highway in...
Toxicology results for Nathan Millard released
Denova Street
EBRSO: 2 people kill each other in shootout after argument

Latest News

LSU shooting
Shooting near LSU campus leaves student injured
Whether you’re telling a little white lie or a blatant fabrication on your resume, getting...
SMART LIVING: 5 lies to never put on your resume
Bill to 'Protect Teachers Rights' gains bipartisan support; heads to House floor
Bill to 'Protect Teachers Rights' gains bipartisan support; heads to House floor
The LSU Police Department is investigating a shooting that left a student injured near a...
Shooting near LSU campus leaves student injured
APSO announces expungement, hiring event