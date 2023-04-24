Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death during argument
Published: Apr. 24, 2023 at 5:55 PM CDT|Updated: 53 minutes ago
GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after an argument led to a stabbing early Monday, April 24, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.
Deputies said the victim is a 46-year-old man. His name has not been released. Deputies added Shelbi Clement, 27, of Loranger, was booked into the parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Her mugshot has not been made available.
Investigators said they were dispatched to a home on Museum Road in Greensburg around 3:15 a.m.
Deputies said it remains unknown what sparked the argument. The investigation is ongoing.
