Woman accused of stabbing boyfriend to death during argument

GREENSBURG, La. (WAFB) - A man is dead and his girlfriend is in custody after an argument led to a stabbing early Monday, April 24, according to the St. Helena Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the victim is a 46-year-old man. His name has not been released. Deputies added Shelbi Clement, 27, of Loranger, was booked into the parish jail on a charge of second-degree murder. Her mugshot has not been made available.

Investigators said they were dispatched to a home on Museum Road in Greensburg around 3:15 a.m.

Deputies said it remains unknown what sparked the argument. The investigation is ongoing.

